Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News has learned that former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro died suddenly early Sunday morning at the age of 74.

“Dominic was truly the definition of a public servant,” said Paul Logli, who served as Winnebago County State’s Attorney from 1986-2007. “He loved the city. He loved the people, and he would do anything to protect them.”

A life-long Rockfordian and 1969 Rockford West Graduate, Iasparro joined the Rockford Police Department at the age of 22 in 1971 in the patrol department. Iasparro soon rose the ranks of the detective bureau, following in his father’s footsteps. He worked for more than 40 years in Stateline Law Enforcement, including a stint as Interim Rockford Police Chief in 2005 and 2006.

Soon after Iasparro moved to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to head the detective’s bureau. He retired as Deputy Chief in 2014.

“He was a detective’s detective,” said Logli. “He always was calm. He was always very mild demeaner, but man his brain was racing when he was involved in an investigation. And he knew what he was doing. He had the respect of all the detective and patrol officers. And I think we were incredibly lucky to have a person of his caliber working on some really tough criminal investigations and getting those cases solved.”

When he retired, Iasparro talked to 23 News about the thousands of cases he investigated throughout the years, some of them never got solved.

“Detectives live with these cases 24 hours a day,” said Iasparro. “When we got to bed, our minds do not stop working. What direction did I go? What did I miss? What did I do wrong?”

“He was held in such high regard,” said Logli. “We are going to miss him dearly. And his passing, so sudden, is a shock and terribly sad for the community.”

