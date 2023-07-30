Calm and cool weekend for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As severe storms came and went yesterday the heat left with it. Our temperatures have returned to normal with highs today in the mid 80s. Dew points are down 15° in some places allowing for our heat index to be 20° cooler.

Overnight temperatures finally return to a comfortable level as our lows are in the lower 60s.

Sunday temperatures and dew points drop a few degrees with highs into the low 80s and upper 70s.

Our air conditioners are getting a much-needed break over the weekend and hopefully you can get out and enjoy the much nicer weather.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.