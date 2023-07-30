Belvidere church packs kids bags with school supplies

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Redemption Church gave away nearly 400 backpacks filled with school supplies ahead of the school year.

Pastor Adam Reardon says they go off the local school district’s school supply list to ensure each student is ready to learn. Dry and canned foods, cleaning supplies and more were also given away at Saturday’s event. Reardon says the event blesses more and more families each year. the giveaway started four years ago when the church gave away 75 backpacks.

“We want people to know that God loves them and is thinking about them and uses local churches and believers to do that stuff. On one hand, it’s just fun to say it’s just a blessing. We want you to know that God cares about you and there’s people who care about you. We as a church love Boone County. We love to bless the people of Boone County in any way that we can,” says Reardon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

