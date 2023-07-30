25 International investors visit Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two dozen investors from around the world visit Rockford on Friday and Saturday to explore their options in the Forest City.

The investors come from several countries including Columbia, Mexico, Panama, Spain and Venezuela. They spent their time scoping out spaces so they can bring in their business and call the area home.

“Everybody is so excited because we can make a difference and make the city really really beautiful,” Saul Serna said, Investors Helping Investors coach.

Serna calls Rockford his home for the past two decades. His job as a business and real estate coach is to show investors around the city.

“With everything that is happening in Rockford with the transformation, the Barbara Coleman project, with all of the opportunities to restore these historical properties, we’re very excited about investing in Rockford,” he said.

Serna wants to bring investors to the area because he believes Rockford is a place of opportunity. It’s close to an airport, by major cities such as Chicago or Milwaukee and has accessible education.

“I came to this country many years ago with $100 in my pocket and now I’m bringing all of these people here because I do love Rockford, no really I love this place,” he said.

McNamara is thrilled these investors care about the properties they’re purchasing to help put Rockford on the international map.

“They’re truly reinvesting into these properties, making them world class properties and I think that’s something all of us should be really proud of,” he said.

Serna says investors look for places where there is room for growth and for small businesses to prove they can be successful in that area, which is why he says Rockford is a perfect spot for investors.

“They’re already reinvesting in our community and there really helping transform a number of neighborhoods in our community,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

412 May St. in Rockford is an example of a property with international investment. They turned a rundown space into a revitalized living area.

