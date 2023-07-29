Tracking severe storms entering the Stateline

Stateline (WIFR) - Severe weather is underway across southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa. These storms are on track to enter the Stateline around 7:30 and should exit the region by midnight.

These storms have been producing large hail, damaging winds, as well as a few radar indicated tornadoes.

We expect storms to keep their severity as they enter the Stateline region.

Our main threats are damaging winds and large hail. A tornado is possible as well.

We will keep you updated as any warning are issued.

