Seven displaced after DeKalb house electrical fire Saturday

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - An electrical fire broke out in the enclosed front porch of a single-family home located at 726 North 11th St. in DeKalb leaving a family of seven displaced. One person faces minor injuries and their dog died in the fire.

Fire officials were called to the scene at 5:21 a.m. and got the fire under control in an hour but it took four hours to clear the scene.

When they received the call, neighbors notified crews people were trapped in the house and the neighbors were helping. The family dog, Megan, was stuck inside the house. Firefighters were not allowed to enter because of unsafe conditions.

The family is not allowed to live in the house due to heavy damage. There’s an estimate of $250,000 in damages.

8 fire departments assisted DeKalb Fire crews and were joined by ComEd, Nicor, DeKalb Street and Water Departments, Red Cross and more.

