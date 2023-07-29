Dog dies, seven displaced after electrical fire in DeKalb

An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages
An early morning fire causes an estimated $250,000 in damages(Elisa Reamer)
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A family looses their pet Sunday after an electrical fire broke out at a home in DeKalb.

Fire officials were called at 5:21 a.m. to a single-family home located at 726 North 11th St. for a reported electrical fire on the enclosed front porch.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but cleanup took much longer due to the extent of the damages.

When first responders received the call, neighbors reported people were trapped in the house.

The family dog, Megan, was stuck inside the house but is credited for alerting the family. Firefighters were not allowed to enter because of unsafe conditions.

The family of seven is displaced due an estimated $250,000 in damages.

Several fire departments assisted the DeKalb Fire Department on the call, joined by ComEd, Nicor, DeKalb Street and Water Departments and The Red Cross

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lifelong Rockford resident served 43 years with the Rockford Police Department and...
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
First responders dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Friday for reports of thick, black smoke...
Burger King in Belvidere catches fire
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere

Latest News

Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
Former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro dies at age 74
Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.
Rockford church hosts corn boil for charity
Everyone got corn on the cob, a hot dog, a cookie and a beverage.
Local church hosts corn boil for charity Sunday
Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.
Anderson Gardens in Rockford celebrates Japanese culture
Demonstrations included archery, a tea ceremony and candy tricks.
Anderson Japanese Gardens celebrates Japanese Culture this weekend