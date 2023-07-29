Dog dies, seven displaced after electrical fire in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A family looses their pet Sunday after an electrical fire broke out at a home in DeKalb.

Fire officials were called at 5:21 a.m. to a single-family home located at 726 North 11th St. for a reported electrical fire on the enclosed front porch.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but cleanup took much longer due to the extent of the damages.

When first responders received the call, neighbors reported people were trapped in the house.

The family dog, Megan, was stuck inside the house but is credited for alerting the family. Firefighters were not allowed to enter because of unsafe conditions.

The family of seven is displaced due an estimated $250,000 in damages.

Several fire departments assisted the DeKalb Fire Department on the call, joined by ComEd, Nicor, DeKalb Street and Water Departments and The Red Cross

