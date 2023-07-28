Tracking dangerous heat and severe storms for the Stateline Friday

Stateline (WIFR) - Heat advisories have been extended into Friday as our heat index could reach 105° across the Stateline. Counties in central Illinois could face heat indices around 110°.

There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms Friday morning as heat and humidity remain overnight.

By 10 a.m. sunshine and heat make their return.

There is also a second round of storms expected across the Stateline Friday evening. The strong heating from the sun during the day allows massive amounts of instability to occur. A cold front is also expected to enter the region Friday evening allowing for favorable conditions for strong thunderstorm development.

Strong winds and large hail are expected with these thunderstorms as well as areas with heavy downpours.

This weekend we return to more favorable conditions as highs are in the low 80s with dramatically lower humidity.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.