Tracking dangerous heat and severe storms for the Stateline Friday

By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stateline (WIFR) - Heat advisories have been extended into Friday as our heat index could reach 105° across the Stateline. Counties in central Illinois could face heat indices around 110°.

There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms Friday morning as heat and humidity remain overnight.

By 10 a.m. sunshine and heat make their return.

There is also a second round of storms expected across the Stateline Friday evening. The strong heating from the sun during the day allows massive amounts of instability to occur. A cold front is also expected to enter the region Friday evening allowing for favorable conditions for strong thunderstorm development.

Strong winds and large hail are expected with these thunderstorms as well as areas with heavy downpours.

This weekend we return to more favorable conditions as highs are in the low 80s with dramatically lower humidity.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fatal Crash
Freeport teen identified after fatal Stephenson County crash
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm
Darion Wheeler, 20, of Freeport, is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1,000,000...
Man faces DUI charges in Stephenson County fatal crash
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement

Latest News

DJ WIFR 7-27-23
Skelly's
FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORIES TODAY AND TOMORROW
FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORIES TODAY AND TOMORROW
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--7/27/23
Triple digit heat indices are again likely Thursday afternoon.
Extreme heat just getting going