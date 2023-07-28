Rockford public schools prepare to add new weapon detection systems to area high schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public high schools may feel safer this school year due to a new weapon detection system. Artificial intelligence will identify and flag weapons in bags, meaning students who walk through the Evolv weapons detection system won’t have to stop and check backpacks.

Protecting students is priority number one, which is why RPS is investing in the new detection system. The scanners can tell the difference between weapons and everyday items like pens and car keys.

“This technology, which is not a traditional metal detector, so it’s using AI and identifying not just what is a metal but what composition that metal might be and the shape of the metal, so that’s where you’re kind of getting away from the cell phones and all those other things that would cause delay,” said Jim Taff, Principal of Apex3 systems, who are in charge of integrating the detectors into schools.

RPS leaders say they saw the positive results Evolv’s detectors brought to a school district in Ohio, which is a similar size to district 205.

“They saw a significant decrease in discipline because of these,” said Jason Barthel, Chief Information Officer for RPS, “One, being a major deterrent and students are maybe thinking twice about bringing things in, but their disciplinary stats dropped and they’re not seeing weapons come in their buildings.”

While the goal is to detect weapons before they hit the hallways, Barthel says he hopes it will stop people from even trying to bring weapons to school in the first place.

“We do understand that there might be that perspective where we do have parents concerned, ‘well if my student is coming in the building and they’ve not done anything, you know, is this an inconvenience for them’, but the overwhelming response is this is going to help remove another barrier for students to think about, am I safe enough to keep coming to the building,” said Barthel.

18 systems in total will be installed at entrances to Rockford High schools. The estimated price of the Evolv security systems will cost the district roughly $625,000 dollars per year on a 4-year contract.

The detectors are expected to be installed in mid-August this school year.

