Rockford events canceled Friday due to severe weather advisory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A chance of high winds and thunderstorms along with heavy heat advisories Friday leads to some event cancellations in the Rockford area.

Edgebrook’s “Music On The Mall” performance by Soul2Soul is rescheduled for Friday, September 1, according to an announcement on the shopping center’s Facebook page:

Rockford City Market also announced its cancellation for the evening.

“Due to the heat index and the National Weather Service predicting severe weather, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel today’s Market (7/28) for the safety of our vendors and our patrons,” a representative from the market stated in a news release.

The market plans to be back in action August 4 for another Friday full of local vendors.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.