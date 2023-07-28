Rockford City Market canceled Friday due to severe weather advisory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A chance of high winds and thunderstorms Friday leads to event cancellations in the Rockford area.

“Due to the heat index and the National Weather Service predicting severe weather, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel today’s Market (7/28) for the safety of our vendors and our patrons,” a representative from the market stated in a news release.

Rockford City Market shared its announcement around 11:30 a.m. via social media:

The market plans to be back in action August 4 for another Friday full of local vendors.

