Poplar Grove man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

David Cardenas, 32, of Poplar Grove faces five counts of possession of child pornography.
David Cardenas, 32, of Poplar Grove faces five counts of possession of child pornography.(Boone County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old man faces felony charges in an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICIA) task force.

David Cardenas was taken into custody Thursday by Boone County deputies after a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of West Main St. in Poplar Grove.

During the search, officers seized cell phones and other electronic equipment. According to investigators, the warrant stems from a tip through the ICIA that images of child sexual abuse were downloaded in Poplar Grove.

Cardenas faces five felony charges of possession of child pornography. He’s currently held in the Boone County jail.

Anyone with information about this crime or crimes of this nature can contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-544-7867.

