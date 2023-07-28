Health experts warn about touching dangerous hot surfaces in the sun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With temperatures reaching over 90 degrees and feeling like 105, medical experts warn about the potential risk of injury when touching hot surfaces.

Health experts say it is unlikely to receive a major burn from hot weather conditions, but minor burns can be caused by touching a surface, like a garbage can lid, that has been resting in the sun.

“You can definitely get a contact burn from any of these hot surfaces that have been out in the blazing sun all afternoon...it’s something that would be more of a superficial burn, on the superficial parts of your skin but definitely with this heat you can have a burn or other injury from it.” John Pakiela, MercyHealth medical director for critical care transport and EMS physician says.

The Mayo Health Clinic has several tips on how to deal with sun-related burns. Signs of a major burn include dry and leathery skin, charred or patchy white, brown or black skin covering a large area of the body and immediate swelling. When dealing with a major burn it is important to keep the burn protected with loose gauze and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Minor burns can be treated with cool (not cold) water, lotion and loose bandages. If blistering appears, leave the blisters to fight infection. If a blister does break, clean the area carefully and apply an antiseptic.

“Once that blister opens, the skin is then broken down and gives you an entrance for those bacteria to get in there and cause an infection, so if you do get a small burn, the treatment would be to run it under cold water until it’s, you know until the burn is room temperature,” Pakiela says.

Let’s not forget about our furry friends. Animals are just as likely to get burns as humans are. Owners don’t always realize how hot a surface is when taking their pet outside. The American Red Cross warns, “If it’s hot enough to cook an egg, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on.”

“If you do have a fenced-in yard and you let the dog out, you should provide water while it’s out, you should make sure that there is shade, and then watch them and make sure that they’re not at the door wanting to come in...” Dr. Patricia Jo Holm, veterinarian and owner of Auburn Animal Clinic says. She further encourages owners to avoid hot surfaces with their pets, but if they must cross one, they should go quickly and not stop.

If you see your pet licking their paws, that could be a sign of a burn or heat-related injury. Dr. Holm says. “If it (a burn) is more minor it could go overlooked, dogs have a good way of healing their wounds, self-healing...it could go unnoticed but if it’s anything more concerning, I would think the owner would notice that there’s something different about the dog.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.