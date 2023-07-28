Golfers teed up for the first round of the Rockford Golf Classic

2023 Men’s & Women’s Greater Rockford Golf Classic - First Round
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 80 golfers took the links in the first round of the Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic that was held at Ingersoll Golf Club.

For the men’s side, Robert Dofflemeyer is leading after he shot 62 and is leading by three strokes going into the second round.

Napperville’s Gabby Hammond & former Guilford golfer Kayla Sayyalinh are tied for first at even par on the women’s side. But the Greenberg sisters are right behind with Eva in third and Ella in fourth.

Men’s Leaderboard - Top 10

1. Robert W. Dofflemyer -9 (62)

2. Jake Guse -6 (65)

3. Dallas Traser -4 (67)

4. Cody Rhymer -2 (69)

T5. TJ Baker -1 (70)

T5. Ken Lee -1 (70)

T7. Danny Gorman E (71)

T7. Chris Bero E (71)

T9. Zach Braconier +1 (72)

T9. Ryan Arnold +1 (72)

T9. Matt Marinaro +1 (72)

T9. Justin Sick +1 (72)

T9. Dustin Miller +1 (72)

T9. Dillon Silva +1 (72)

T9. Denis Watson Jr. +1 (72)

Women’s Leaderboard - Top 5

T1. Gabby Hammond E (72)

T1. Kayla Sayyalinh E (72)

3. Eva Greenberg +1 (73)

4. Ella Greenberg +4 (76)

5. Kyra SImon +9 (81)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
FILE: Belvidere Stellantis plant
Stellantis CEO dangles a potential factory relaunch as autoworkers say a strike is possible
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Two hurt in plane crash near DeKalb Airport
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm

Latest News

Rockford Park District hosts Buddy Baseball
Rockford Park District hosts Buddy Baseball
Joe Burrow
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow carted off field during training camp
College teammates find their stride as Rivets All-Star’s
College teammates find their stride as Rivets All-Star’s
Wirtz was at the BMO Harris Bank Center for a signing of his book 'The Breakaway: The Inside...
Blackhawks principal owner, chairperson Rocky Wirtz, dies at 70