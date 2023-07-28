Golfers teed up for the first round of the Rockford Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 80 golfers took the links in the first round of the Men’s & Women’s Golf Classic that was held at Ingersoll Golf Club.

For the men’s side, Robert Dofflemeyer is leading after he shot 62 and is leading by three strokes going into the second round.

Napperville’s Gabby Hammond & former Guilford golfer Kayla Sayyalinh are tied for first at even par on the women’s side. But the Greenberg sisters are right behind with Eva in third and Ella in fourth.

Men’s Leaderboard - Top 10

1. Robert W. Dofflemyer -9 (62)

2. Jake Guse -6 (65)

3. Dallas Traser -4 (67)

4. Cody Rhymer -2 (69)

T5. TJ Baker -1 (70)

T5. Ken Lee -1 (70)

T7. Danny Gorman E (71)

T7. Chris Bero E (71)

T9. Zach Braconier +1 (72)

T9. Ryan Arnold +1 (72)

T9. Matt Marinaro +1 (72)

T9. Justin Sick +1 (72)

T9. Dustin Miller +1 (72)

T9. Dillon Silva +1 (72)

T9. Denis Watson Jr. +1 (72)

Women’s Leaderboard - Top 5

T1. Gabby Hammond E (72)

T1. Kayla Sayyalinh E (72)

3. Eva Greenberg +1 (73)

4. Ella Greenberg +4 (76)

5. Kyra SImon +9 (81)

