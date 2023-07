ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny hot and humid today with highs in the middle to low 90′s and heat index values 100 - 110 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely late afternoon through the evening with severe storms possible. Those storms could produce damaging winds and hail with heavy downpours. Cooler and less humid for the weekend.

