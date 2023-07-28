Federal Emergency Management Agency tests local emergency response crews

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Ogle and Winnebago County emergency response teams were put to the test on Tuesday to see how they would react if there was a terrorist attack inside the Byron Generating Station.

“(We can) provide a reasonable assurance to the public that we’re going to take care of them if something were to go wrong,” said Thomas Richter, Ogle County Emergency Management coordinator.

On Friday, FEMA leaders shared the results of the exercise.

“To see how they would respond to this type of scenario, and they did very well,” said Stephen Tulley, FEMA Region Five exercise director.

The goal of the test is to see how fast emergency response crews can remove unwanted people from the nuclear plant while also informing the public in a timely matter.

“The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department did a fantastic job at establishing its command post and taking care of that threat and also balancing out the messaging that went out to the general public,” Tulley said.

Ogle County officials are required to have a written safety plan in place.

“Now we come and say alright let’s do an actual performance demonstration of this plan to see if there are any holes, any improvements we can make, are things going to play out the way we think they’re going to,” Tulley said.

Leaders assure everyone that if anything were to happen, they will do everything to protect residents.

“Have faith in the fact that we are exercising, we are planning, we’re not just sitting on our hands and to hold your ground,” Richter said. “Have some confidence. If there’s a problem, we’re not going to lie to you. We’re going to keep you informed.”

Richter says they passed all 103 tests. This is the second time the plant has gone through this type of training. It will be conducted again in eight years.

