Downtown Rockford shops shuffle locations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sarah Reed-McNamara has a big weekend ahead of her.

Her last day as owner of GEM, 406 E. State St., Rockford, is Saturday, July 29. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, she’ll be in business as SRM Prints at 330 E. State St.

”GEM started as an artist collective, so there was a lot of space within the layout,” Reed-McNamara said of her current space.

When the other artists left, the artist specializing in block printmaking started to re-evaluate her plans.

“I was kind of looking around and thinking, ‘I don’t need all of this space,’” she said.

She also learned that Salvaged by Sonya had recently vacated 330 E. State St.

“I kind of fell in love with the architecture in here, the historic building, and realized it would be the perfect layout for me and what I want to do and my goals,” she said.

That allowed Dave Pedersen to move Maze Books, which is now at 117 S. Third St., into the GEM space.

”We’re trying to create an experience,” Pedersen said. And we’ve done that here. But there’s only so much you can do on South Third Street.”

When Maze reopens in October, Pedersen says he’ll be in a better location for his used book shop.

Sarah’s already established, RAD’s established,” he said. “I am in the middle of two coffee shops.”

Art maven Bob Blosser, who owns Bennie’s Cleaners at 126 N. First St., is excited to have both businesses near his.

“It becomes like art corridor now,” Blosser said. “Now we have the opportunity to incorporate literature and poetry into our art scene.”

Sarah Reed-McNamara’s SRM Prints is the second art-related business to open in her new building. Juju Rey’s Art Clubhouse opened at 324 E. State St. earlier this month.

