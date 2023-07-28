ComEd ready for severe weather projected in northern Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - ComEd is preparing for more severe weather Friday evening, after northern Illinois has faced record flooding and high temperatures this week.

Being proactive, the company is opening its Emergency Operations Center and readying crews and equipment to meet any impact from the weather. In some areas, forecasts project rain, lightning and wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.

“The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing is now helping to kick off some severe weather,” David Perez, senior vice president of distributions says. “We continue to closely monitor the weather system coming across the country and will be ready to quickly respond to any customer impact from the storms.”

When a power outage occurs, ComEd’s top priority is to restore power to critical facilities such as police and fire stations, hospitals and nursing homes, before taking on customer repairs. ComEd promotes safety in the impact of dangerous weather, they urge customers to never approach a downed powerline, as it should be assumed to be dangerous and energized. ComEd also asks that customers never approach working ComEd employees as the work zone may be a hazardous location.

Tree trimming and systems upgrades have been utilized by ComEd to minimize the impact of storms. Since smart grid updates began in 2011, more than 19 million power outages have been avoided and overall reliability has improved by more than 80 percent, giving ComEd the best reliability on record in 2022.

ComEd also encourages customers to be energy efficient, especially in the hot weather. The company offers several tips for saving money and managing energy usage: clear area around cooling vents, use your windows to keep out heat, operate your thermostat efficiently and use fans and ventilation to cool homes.

To report an outage, customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED), call 1-800-334-7661 or leave a report online.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.