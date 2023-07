BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say a restaurant fire is under control Friday in Belvidere.

Crews dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to the Burger King on Southtowne Drive for reports of thick black smoke coming from the building.

No word yet on if anyone is hurt or what cause the fire.

