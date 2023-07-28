Beloit 14-year-old recovering after accidental shooting

Gun
Gun(Pexels via MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened Thursday night in Beloit.

Authorities were called just after 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Highland Avenue for a report of a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found the teen in the front yard along with a loaded handgun.

Detectives say the teen will recover, and remind the public that gun safety can greatly reduce the risk of accidental shootings like this one.

Although the teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening, the outcome could have been much worse.

“The incident serves as a critical reminder to all members of the community about the significance of educating young individuals about firearm safety,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles states. “We urge parents to know what their children are doing and to take action to monitor their behaviors.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
Teen girl reported missing in Belvidere
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Two hurt in plane crash near DeKalb Airport
FILE: Belvidere Stellantis plant
Stellantis CEO dangles a potential factory relaunch as autoworkers say a strike is possible
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm

Latest News

Stephenson County Fair
GREATER FREEPORT EVENTS
YWCA ONE TABLE
YWCA ONE TABLE
Loves Park
FIRST ALERT: Heat, Humidity, and Storms Later
Rockford public high schools may feel safer this school year due to a new weapon detection...
Rockford public schools prepare to add new weapon detection systems to area high schools