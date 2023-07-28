Beloit 14-year-old recovering after accidental shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened Thursday night in Beloit.

Authorities were called just after 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Highland Avenue for a report of a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found the teen in the front yard along with a loaded handgun.

Detectives say the teen will recover, and remind the public that gun safety can greatly reduce the risk of accidental shootings like this one.

Although the teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening, the outcome could have been much worse.

“The incident serves as a critical reminder to all members of the community about the significance of educating young individuals about firearm safety,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles states. “We urge parents to know what their children are doing and to take action to monitor their behaviors.”

