Bay Area man fatally stabbed woman and posted video of it on Facebook, police say

In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A...
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and then posted a video of the slaying to Facebook, authorities said. The gruesome footage helped police track down the suspect, who was later identified as 39-year old Mechikoff.(San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and then posted a video of the slaying to Facebook, authorities said.

The footage helped police track down the suspect, who was later identified as 39-year old Mark Mechikoff. He was arrested about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of where the victim was found dead in a San Mateo apartment complex.

“While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area,” San Mateo police said in a statement.

Prosecutors identified the victim as Claribel Estrella. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Mechikoff with a single count of murder with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and the use of a knife.

He appeared in court but did not enter a plea. His arraignment was postponed for a week while his court-appointed attorney is chosen, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in an email.

Mechikoff knew the victim but the extent of their relationship was unclear and the motive was under investigation, the district attorney said.

The stabbing was first reported to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada when a caller said she saw video of it on Facebook. The sheriff’s office “pinged” the phone number associated with the Facebook page and traced it to a large San Mateo apartment complex.

It was Mechikoff’s cellphone and his Facebook page and the video apparently has been taken down, the district attorney said.

Officers went door-to-door at the San Mateo apartment complex and found Estrella nearly three hours later inside a unit, authorities said.

Mechikoff was arrested two hours later in San Jose.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere
Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
FILE: Belvidere Stellantis plant
Stellantis CEO dangles a potential factory relaunch as autoworkers say a strike is possible
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Two hurt in plane crash near DeKalb Airport
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm

Latest News

A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Chris Stapleton surprised a young fan after one of his concerts.
Chris Stapleton surprises girl with a rare backstage meet and greet
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International...
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader