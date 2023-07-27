UW Health Rockford opens new primary care clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health announces a new primary care clinic exclusively for Rockford Public School’s employees and their dependents.

Starting August 1, this employer-based primary care clinic will provide comprehensive medical services. RPS 205 employee health center offers adult and pediatric primary care, preventive services, and immunizations.

RPS 205 employee health center will have two locations. The 2473 McFarland Rd. location will be open five days a week and the 2601 N. Main St. location will be open three days a week.

UW Health leaders say by supporting RPS employees’ health, the partnership can help ensure they are able to be fully present for their students.

Ehren Jarrett superintendent of Rockford Public Schools says, “If you’re sick it’s hard to be present for your students. So, any investment we can make in them proactively with a really high-quality partnership like this increases the likelihood they will be right where they want to be which is supporting our students.”

