Two hurt in plane crash near DeKalb Airport

Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.(WBBM)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORTLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities say two men were hurt Thursday in a plane crash near the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s dispatched to the scene at 260 W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland to investigate after several 9-1-1 calls came in about the crash.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Our sister station WFIE reports the 1969 Cessna 177B that crashed in DeKalb departed from Evansville, Ind., and is registered to the EVV Pilots Club according to flight tracking information. A plane that matches the tail number of the crashed aircraft, N30632, is pictured on the pilot’s club website.

The plane was tracked leaving Evansville just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

The FAA confirmed Thursday that it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, according to CBS Chicago.

Authorities say the scene is still active and updates will be provided when available.

