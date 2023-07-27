Teens in ComEd job training program give back to the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teens participating in ComEd’s “Tools of the Trade” program give back to the community by building beds for children in need.

In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford and St. Joseph Bed Ministry, 30 teens in the workforce training program work alongside their ComEd mentors to construct 50 twin-sized bedframes. As the namesake says, students got to learn tools of the trade while doing good for those in need of help. The initial project kicks off in Rockford on July 26 before heading to Chicago for the second round of the bed-building event on July 27.

“When they walk out of here, regardless of what they end up doing in their career, they’re going to appreciate what community involvement is about, because they’ve been part of it from the grassroots, and they’re also going to understand how to look and how to present yourself when going to apply for jobs in the future,” Mike Meathe, director of utility training says. “... we’re teaching them what it’s like to be on time every day, what it’s like to be a good employee but we’re also getting them OSHA certified which is another great thing that’s going to give them the opportunity to go to find a job when they get out of school...”

Tools of the Trade is a seven-week-long program where teens develop all kinds of important life skills. From improved mathematics, proper tool handling and resume building, this program prepares participants for a career in the energy industry. Programs like Tools of the Trade help students be exposed to the clean energy industry and jobs that are essential for the transition into using it.

“I hope in the future the kids who are part of Tools of the Trade will remember back to what it was like to be a part of a group,” Denise Noe, the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford chief development officer says. “To learn things that were new to them and experience new experiences that maybe they’ve never been exposed to in their whole life.”

For more information on ComEd’s career training and other opportunities, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.