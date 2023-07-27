Teen girl reported missing in Belvidere

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to help search for a missing 16-year-old Belvidere girl.

Marina Lehnert has been missing since 6 p.m. July 25 from her Belvidere residence. She’s described as a white teenage girl, about 5′7, weighing 120lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Marina was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants, a green tube top, grey sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.