Teen girl reported missing in Belvidere

Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.(Boone County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to help search for a missing 16-year-old Belvidere girl.

Marina Lehnert has been missing since 6 p.m. July 25 from her Belvidere residence. She’s described as a white teenage girl, about 5′7, weighing 120lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Marina was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants, a green tube top, grey sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fatal Crash
Freeport teen identified after fatal Stephenson County crash
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm
Darion Wheeler, 20, of Freeport, is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1,000,000...
Man faces DUI charges in Stephenson County fatal crash
Photo of Xylazine which is being mixed with fentanyl to create "tranq."
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects

Latest News

Sports Betting
Hard Rock Casino Rockford granted sports betting license
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Two hurt in plane crash near DeKalb Airport
FILE: Belvidere Stellantis plant
Stellantis CEO dangles a potential factory relaunch as autoworkers say a strike is possible
Skelly's
FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORIES TODAY AND TOMORROW