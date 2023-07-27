July 27 birthdays

By WIFR Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -July 27 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fatal Crash
Freeport teen identified after fatal Stephenson County crash
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm
Photo of Xylazine which is being mixed with fentanyl to create "tranq."
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects
Darion Wheeler, 20, of Freeport, is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1,000,000...
Man faces DUI charges in Stephenson County fatal crash

Latest News

July 27 birthdays
July 27 birthdays
In a few weeks, students will begin returning to the classroom. As summer nears its end, some...
Free school lunch bill awaiting Governor Pritzker approval
In a few weeks, students will begin returning to the classroom. As summer nears its end, some...
Free school lunch bill awaiting Governor Pritzker approval
Tree limb topples over, crashes into Janesville home during thunderstorm
Tree limb topples over, crashes into Janesville home during thunderstorm