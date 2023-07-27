Illinois metro areas see job progress, according to labor statistics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s an overall rise in nonfarm jobs at year’s end for all Illinois metropolitan areas saw, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES).

“Today’s data again shows more than two consecutive years of job growth and expansion within industry sectors and across the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As more jobs are created and added to the Illinois labor market, IDES and its workforce partners across the state continue to serve as a vital resource to match jobseekers and employers.”

The metro areas with the largest percentage increases in nonfarm jobs were the Danville, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana. The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division added 74,000 jobs to their market over the last year.

Industries with job growth include Education, Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality, Government, Services, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Manufacturing.

Unemployment rates slightly increased as well in the Danville, Kankakee, Rockford and Lake County-Kenosha County IL-WI Metropolitan Division. The only metro area with an unemployment rate decrease was the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights area.

Local unemployment rate data for the month of June is as follows:

Rockford - 6.3% in June 2023 from 5.4% in June 2022.

Ogle County - 5.1% in June 2023 from 4.3% in June 2022.

Stephenson County - 4.9% in June 2023 from 4.1% in June 2022

