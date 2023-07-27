Heat side effects worse for people living with autoimmune diseases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drastic temperatures, burning hot or freezing cold can impact anyone but can be worse for those who live with an autoimmune disease. For one Rockford resident with multiple sclerosis (MS), hot weather changes how he does his daily tasks.

From low energy to skin irritation, the sun and heat can drastically take a toll on someone with autoimmune diseases and even prevent them from doing things outdoors.

“If you go from one day where it’s relatively mild and like today it’s super-hot and muggy out there, it will affect them in different sort of ways, typically with inflammation,” said Dr. Harsh Sidhu, Mercyhealth family medicine resident.

Houston Sterling Jr. was diagnosed with MS 25 years ago. MS attacks his nervous system and affects the way he moves and talks.

“Sometimes If I walk a long distance, I have to use my cane, but I do pretty good with it,” Sterling said.

He describes heat as his kryptonite, forcing him to take extra precautions.

“With the heat, I know when to sit down and get cool because it kind of just takes me out, like wears me down real fast,” he said.

He recommends people with MS put their health first by staying inside.

“Don’t matter what you’re doing like if you’re working out or anything, you don’t want to get too hot because you can tell the change,” Sterling said.

Sidhu says some medications can also increase symptoms if people who take them are in the sun for too long.

“Any sort of like anticonvulsant they’re on, antibiotics typically tetracycline, doxycycline, which is used pretty commonly to treat stuff like COPD exacerbation also cause photosensitivity and Sulphur drugs as well,” he said.

Sidhu recommends people stay out of the sun at peak times, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and wear sunscreen that’s at least SPF 30.

“You should be reapplying it every 2 hours,” he said. “If you’re swimming or something, as soon as you get out you should be reapplying it.”

To those who have MS, Sterling says to not let the disease define you. Just because you have it doesn’t mean you can let it have you.

Sidhu says for anyone experiencing a flare-up, it’s always a good idea to see a doctor to see if there’s anything available to help.

