Hard Rock Casino Rockford granted sports betting license

Sports Betting
Sports Betting
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) on Thursday approves a sportsbook license for the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford.

This means sports betting could soon be available in-person or online at the Rockford Casino.

“We are excited to add sports betting as the latest amenity to Hard Rock Casino Rockford - The Opening Act,” Geno Iafrate, president of Hard Rock Casino Rockford said Thursday in a statement. “We are very appreciative of the IGB’s hard work and diligence to get us to this point.”

Iafrate said the new feature will be available in the next few months after internal controls and hiring are finalized.

“The Board and staff continue their important work to implement the landmark gaming expansion law and regulate Illinois’ robust and evolving statewide gaming industry in an ethical, transparent, compliant, and efficient manner,” Marcus Fruchter said, IGB administrator.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

