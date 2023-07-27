Free school lunch bill awaiting Governor Pritzker approval

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - In a few weeks, students will begin returning to the classroom. As summer nears its end, some parents are starting to wonder how they will pay for their child’s lunches.

The “Healthy School Meals for All Program” provides K-12 students in Illinois with free breakfast and lunch meals. The bill was passed by Rep. Maurice West in May by a vote of 88-24. Until Governor Pritzker signs the bill into law, nothing is guaranteed.

Illinois Senator Steve Stadelman says he thinks hungry bellies cause un-hungry minds.

“Rockford schools have a lot of low-income students and again if they don’t have access to meals, they’re coming to school hungry, that’s going to hurt the learning environment, they’re not going to succeed,” said Stadelman, “I think more states are realizing, including Illinois, that first and foremost, you need to make sure their stomachs are full before they learn in the classroom.”

During the pandemic, students were provided free school lunches through a federal waiver application. Retired teacher Rhonda Greer-Robinson says that should never have changed.

“When we’re talking about K-12, it’s always situations within families where they don’t have enough food at home,” said Robinson, “It would make our students better learners, they’re comprehension skills will go up, their moods will be better, their behavior will improve, this will make education stronger and healthier.”

Senator Stadelman believes struggling families won’t have to worry about making ends meet for school meals, saying it is only a matter of time before the bill is signed into law.

“I don’t think the fact that this bill was approved 36 days ago, and it’s not been signed yet, that it’s a red flag at all. I think it’s just a matter of the process of going through the procedures of making sure a bill gets through the system and gets signed.”

Rockford public schools already provide free meals to students who need them, but that doesn’t apply to all schools near the Stateline. If signed into law, the bill will allow schools to provide the meals to students and apply for reimbursement later through the state.

According to Illinois state law, the bill will automatically become law if Governor Pritzker chooses to do nothing with the bill. The deadline to sign is August 14.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.