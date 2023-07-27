FOUND: 16-year-old girl located after reported missing in Belvidere

Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County...
Anyone with information on Marina Lehnert's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.(Boone County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Belvidere has been located, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A representative from the department has confirmed that Marina Lehnert was found safe Friday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boone County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to help search for a missing 16-year-old Belvidere girl.

Marina Lehnert has been missing since 6 p.m. July 25 from her Belvidere residence. She’s described as a white teenage girl, about 5′7, weighing 120lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Marina was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants, a green tube top, grey sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bubba, seen here in an undated photo, is a 15-year-old ball python that went missing from a...
Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python
FILE: Belvidere Stellantis plant
Stellantis CEO dangles a potential factory relaunch as autoworkers say a strike is possible
Reports of the crash came in just after noon Thursday.
Two hurt in plane crash near DeKalb Airport
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm

Latest News

Authorities said a woman died and six other people were hospitalized.
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan
David Cardenas, 32, of Poplar Grove faces five counts of possession of child pornography.
Poplar Grove man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material
Severe weather
Rockford events canceled Friday due to severe weather advisory
Gun
Beloit 14-year-old recovering after accidental shooting
Stephenson County Fair
GREATER FREEPORT EVENTS