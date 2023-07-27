FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORIES TODAY AND TOMORROW

FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORIES TODAY AND TOMORROW
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the low to middle 90′s. Heat index values could reach 100 - 110 degrees this afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight with temperatures in the mid to low 70′s. Highs in the middle 90′s on Friday (heat index values: 100 - 110). More thunderstorm potential Friday night with the risk of severe storms. Becoming cooler and less humid for the weekend.

