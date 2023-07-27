Extreme heat just getting going
Triple digit heat indices to continue Thursday, Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot days have been a bit of a rarity thus far in 2023. Even more rare has been an oppressive combination of the blistering temperatures and sweltering levels of humidity seen in the Stateline Wednesday.
For the first time in 2023, many Stateline communities witnessed a 100°+ heat index, but it won’t be the last time it happens this week.
Temperatures overnight will be quite slow to cool, given the increased moisture content in the air. We’ll fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s, though heat index values may remain in the middle 70s.
Temperatures are to soar Thursday underneath what looks to be nearly unlimited, if not unlimited sunshine.
Heat index values are to reach the 90s by as early as 9:00 Thursday morning, and ultimately will top out in the 100° to 105° range.
We’ll be warmer and even more muggy Thursday night. Temperatures are to drop only into the middle 70s, and heat indices may remain just shy of 80° all night long.
Friday’s to be an interesting one, to say the least. First’ we’ll have the heat and humidity present once again. Temperatures are to top out in the middle to upper 90s, with heat index values expected to again peak well over 100°.
We’ll want to remain mindful both Thursday and Friday of the potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke setting in. It’s imperative to hydrate as often as possible and to not overdo it if you do need to be outdoors.
Heat’s not the only thing we’ll be on the lookout for on Friday. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the sky, as multiple rounds of showers and storms are a possibility in what promises to be an overly energetic atmosphere.
One round of storms is currently projected to sweep through the region in the morning hours of Friday.
A break in the action follows as sunshine returns in the afternoon, allowing the atmosphere to recharge.
That could fuel additional thunderstorm development in the late afternoon or early evening timeframe.
With such hot temperatures and swollen moisture content in the atmosphere, energy will be in no short supply for these storms to tap into. That’s why it’s no surprise to see the Storm Prediction Center highlighting our entire area for a possibility of severe weather Friday and Friday night. The primary threats would come in the form of gusty winds and large to potentially very large hail. Extremely heavy rain is also a possibility. It’d be wise to continue to closely monitor this aspect of the forecast as Friday draws closer.
