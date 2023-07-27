Extreme heat just getting going

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot days have been a bit of a rarity thus far in 2023. Even more rare has been an oppressive combination of the blistering temperatures and sweltering levels of humidity seen in the Stateline Wednesday.

For the first time in 2023, many Stateline communities witnessed a 100°+ heat index, but it won’t be the last time it happens this week.

Temperatures overnight will be quite slow to cool, given the increased moisture content in the air. We’ll fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s, though heat index values may remain in the middle 70s.

Temperatures are to soar Thursday underneath what looks to be nearly unlimited, if not unlimited sunshine.

Sunshine is to dominate Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat index values are to reach the 90s by as early as 9:00 Thursday morning, and ultimately will top out in the 100° to 105° range.

It'll already be feeling like the lower 90s by mid-morning Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Triple digit heat indices are again likely Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll be warmer and even more muggy Thursday night. Temperatures are to drop only into the middle 70s, and heat indices may remain just shy of 80° all night long.

Heat indices won't fall much below 80° Thursday night into Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to be an interesting one, to say the least. First’ we’ll have the heat and humidity present once again. Temperatures are to top out in the middle to upper 90s, with heat index values expected to again peak well over 100°.

Triple digit heat indices are again likely Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll want to remain mindful both Thursday and Friday of the potential for heat exhaustion or heat stroke setting in. It’s imperative to hydrate as often as possible and to not overdo it if you do need to be outdoors.

Know what to look out for during this intense heat wave. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's important to take action if experiencing either heat exhaustion or heat stroke. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat’s not the only thing we’ll be on the lookout for on Friday. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the sky, as multiple rounds of showers and storms are a possibility in what promises to be an overly energetic atmosphere.

One round of storms is currently projected to sweep through the region in the morning hours of Friday.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action follows as sunshine returns in the afternoon, allowing the atmosphere to recharge.

A break in the action is likely for part of Friday afternoon, allowing temperatures to soar. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That could fuel additional thunderstorm development in the late afternoon or early evening timeframe.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, the first coming in the morning, a second in the late afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With such hot temperatures and swollen moisture content in the atmosphere, energy will be in no short supply for these storms to tap into. That’s why it’s no surprise to see the Storm Prediction Center highlighting our entire area for a possibility of severe weather Friday and Friday night. The primary threats would come in the form of gusty winds and large to potentially very large hail. Extremely heavy rain is also a possibility. It’d be wise to continue to closely monitor this aspect of the forecast as Friday draws closer.

The Storm Prediction Center places the entire Stateline in a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Friday afternoon or evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.