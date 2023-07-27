Edgewater Neighborhood residents search for missing pet python

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents of Rockford’s Edgewater Neighborhood are searching for a missing pet snake.

Bubba is a 15-year-old ball python that slithered away from its Melrose Street yard on Sunday, July 23.

One of the 4 1/2-foot snake’s owners says although some Edgewater neighbors are a bit uneasy knowing there’s a large exotic snake on the loose, they have nothing to fear.

“He’s definitely completely harmless,” said Jonathan Delaney. We’ve had him 15 years since he was an egg. He’s never been mean to any other animal. The biggest thing he’d eat is a rat.”

Edgewater resident Rhonda Hanley says she’d likely be startled if she came across Bubba. But because he’s someone’s pet, shed also try to help.

“If I had something I could put over the top of it, like a blanket or a garbage can, I’d try that,Hanley said.

Delaney says he is thankful that his neighbors are concerned enough to lend a helping hand.

“We are hoping he’s still around here somewhere and nobody harms him,” he said. “We are hoping to find him as soon as possible.”

Experts say because ball pythons prefer to be hidden most of the time, there is no danger to the public. The snakes will strike though if they’re extremely agitated but those bites rarely require medical attention.

”The most that could happen is that the snake could take a defensive swipe,” said Stephanie Stone, owner of Jurassic Reptile Supply in Belvidere. “It’s less impact than a cat scratch or a cat bite.”

Stone added that ball pythons typically don’t travel very far.

”Unless it feels the need to try to find a meal, it’s probably very close to where it was originally,” she said.

Anyone who spots Bubba is urged to contact Delaney on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.