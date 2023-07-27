Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow carted off field during training camp

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow(ZUMA / MGN)
By Jeremy Rauch and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray TV) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp Thursday for an apparent injury.

According to Cincinnati reporter Jeremy Rauch, who was at the field, Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday it was a calf issue for the 26-year-old quarterback.

This is breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fatal Crash
Freeport teen identified after fatal Stephenson County crash
A home in the 1300 block of Bennington Road in Rockford, Illinois was condemned Wednesday, July...
Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm
Darion Wheeler, 20, of Freeport, is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1,000,000...
Man faces DUI charges in Stephenson County fatal crash
Photo of Xylazine which is being mixed with fentanyl to create "tranq."
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects

Latest News

College teammates find their stride as Rivets All-Star’s
College teammates find their stride as Rivets All-Star’s
Wirtz was at the BMO Harris Bank Center for a signing of his book 'The Breakaway: The Inside...
Blackhawks principal owner, chairperson Rocky Wirtz, dies at 70
Harlem schools begin search for live husky mascot for football games and more
Harlem schools begin search for live husky mascot for football games and more
Harlem football prepares for historic quarterfinal matchup
Harlem schools begin search for live husky mascot for football games and more