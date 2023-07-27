Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow carted off field during training camp

CINCINNATI (Gray TV) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp Thursday for an apparent injury.

According to Cincinnati reporter Jeremy Rauch, who was at the field, Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday it was a calf issue for the 26-year-old quarterback.

Zac Taylor calls it a calf issue for Joe Burrow.



Here’s everything he said after practice. pic.twitter.com/mpSlkB1pgB — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2023

This is breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.