Showers & Thunderstorms this Morning

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning through 11AM. Hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the low 90′s and feel like values around 100 degrees. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s and feel like values around 100 degrees. More heat and humidity on Friday with highs back in the 90′s and heat index values around 100. Cooler and lower humidity on Saturday and Sunday.

