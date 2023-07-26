Rockford restaurants seeing impact of Illinois heat wave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least three Local restaurants with outdoor seating see a change in business as result of the incoming heat wave in Illinois this week.

“It’s honestly kind of increased our guests count a little bit.”

Brendan McGarry is the general manager of Alchemy restaurant at Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford. He says the heat helps business on their patio.

“Everyday I would say we fill up more than half this patio but on days where it’s really nice and sunny, we can fill up the whole thing pretty easily.”

They have live music on Wednesdays. He says outdoor seating is basically sold out with Miles Nielsen performing Wednesday but his staff will be prepared.

“We make sure every glass out here has ice in it as well as water so that the minute you’re sitting down you’re greeted with water.”

“I know it’s going to get a little warmer the rest of the week, but I don’t envision that you know killing business. I think that sometimes bring some people out that are tired of sitting at home,” says Olympic Tavern General Manager Zak Rotello.

The Olympic Tavern in Rockford is another business with outdoor seating. Rotello says the heat won’t help the lunch rush, though it will help business once the sun dies down.

“People are looking for something to do and get out of their house and come have a cold beverage. We got that covered.”

Rotello says people are allowed to bring their dogs with them on the patio on Mondays. He says this past week the patio was full of people.

For Lucha Cantina in Rockford, warmer temperatures tend to mean more to-go orders.

“It hasn’t really been a huge issue for us yet, but we expect some guests to kind of move inside as the weekend comes closer,” says Owner Joshua Binning.

With Music on the Mall at Edgebrook on Friday, Binning says it won’t be a problem for them if guests want to enjoy the music outside.

“It will kind of be warm out there for that but we’ve got some cool beverages. We’re going to be sitting in the shade or the trees down there as well. We expect to keep it really nice for our guests here.”

Binning adds once the temperatures heat up the demand for indoor seating also increases. He says several people have made reservations for different things happening near the restaurant, like Music on the Mall.

