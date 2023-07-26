Rockford crime stats show progress compared to last year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released crime statistics from the Rockford Police Department show a slight decrease in year-to-date violent crimes compared to the same time last year.
According to RockStat numbers from January to June 2023:
- Violent Crimes - down 26%
- Shots fired - down 35%
- Aggravated assaults - down 24%
- Robbery - down 23%
- Property crimes - down 5%
- Guns recovery - down 27%
- Auto thefts - down 5%
Other mentions included a nearly 11% percent increase in domestic-related violent crimes compared to the same time frame in 2022.
A Facebook post by the city of Rockford states, “We continue to see positive progress in nearly all categories.”
