Rockford crime stats show progress compared to last year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released crime statistics from the Rockford Police Department show a slight decrease in year-to-date violent crimes compared to the same time last year.

According to RockStat numbers from January to June 2023:

Violent Crimes - down 26%

Shots fired - down 35%

Aggravated assaults - down 24%

Robbery - down 23%

Property crimes - down 5%

Guns recovery - down 27%

Auto thefts - down 5%

Other mentions included a nearly 11% percent increase in domestic-related violent crimes compared to the same time frame in 2022.

A Facebook post by the city of Rockford states, “We continue to see positive progress in nearly all categories.”

