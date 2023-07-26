Rockford crime stats show progress compared to last year

FILE: Rockford police chief Carla Redd
FILE: Rockford police chief Carla Redd(Tim Braman)
By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released crime statistics from the Rockford Police Department show a slight decrease in year-to-date violent crimes compared to the same time last year.

According to RockStat numbers from January to June 2023:

  • Violent Crimes - down 26%
  • Shots fired - down 35%
  • Aggravated assaults - down 24%
  • Robbery - down 23%
  • Property crimes - down 5%
  • Guns recovery - down 27%
  • Auto thefts - down 5%

Other mentions included a nearly 11% percent increase in domestic-related violent crimes compared to the same time frame in 2022.

A Facebook post by the city of Rockford states, “We continue to see positive progress in nearly all categories.”

