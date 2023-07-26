Northwest Rockford neighborhood hammered by Wednesday morning storm

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents of a northwest Rockford neighborhood received a loud and destructive wakeup call Wednesday as a storm tore through the area near Boylan High School.

“All of the sudden the electricity went off,” said Latham Street resident Sharon Johnson. “So, I finished getting ready for work in the dark. Then I went to the door to come out and this is what I saw.”

At around 8 a.m., a large tree branch narrowly missed Johnson’s house. She and a neighbor immediately called for help.

“I had already sent a text to ComEd [that] the electricity was out,” Johnson said. “And she had already called the city.”

Boylan football players Jesus Murillo and Adrian Cardenas were on their way to a workout when the storm came through very quickly.

“What I saw was a lot of lightning, a lot of trees and telephone poles falling down,” Murillo said.

Resident of a house on Benington Road say it took about 10 seconds for large limbs from a massive oak tree to crash down onto their property, leaving them without a place to live.

“Everybody was in their rooms and we all hear crackles and booms,” said Jayven Malone. “The next thing you know [there were] branches though my mom’s room. And the whole back porch and everything is all crushed.”

Tim Kulper also lives on Latham Street and says he was surprised by the pattern of Wednesday’s storm.

“All of the damage is north of Riverside [Boulevard],” he said. “I was really surprised. South of Riverside, there’s almost nothing.”

