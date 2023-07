OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old man faces aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges after an investigation by police.

Jason Endress, of Morrison, was taken into custody Wednesday. According to deputies, Endress is accused of having sexual contact with a child in Oregon.

He is currently in the Ogle County jail without bond.

