Morning storms lower temperatures but increase humidity for the Stateline

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Puddles on the ground and clouds overhead Wednesday showed the remnants of the early morning storm system.

The leftover cloud cover prevented the sun from heating the ground early but pushed out of the area in the early afternoon. This led to lower high temperatures for most of the day.

However, as the puddles start to evaporate our humidity will rise.

That increased moisture will raise the heat index into the upper 90s with a few places reaching the lower 100s.

This heat is dangerously hot as increased humidity prevents us from sweating as effectively as possible. This makes getting to a cooler place more important as the potential of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases.

