Morning storms lower temperatures but increase humidity for the Stateline

Morning storms lower temperatures but increase humidity for the Stateline
Morning storms lower temperatures but increase humidity for the Stateline(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Puddles on the ground and clouds overhead Wednesday showed the remnants of the early morning storm system.

The leftover cloud cover prevented the sun from heating the ground early but pushed out of the area in the early afternoon. This led to lower high temperatures for most of the day.

However, as the puddles start to evaporate our humidity will rise.

That increased moisture will raise the heat index into the upper 90s with a few places reaching the lower 100s.

This heat is dangerously hot as increased humidity prevents us from sweating as effectively as possible. This makes getting to a cooler place more important as the potential of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-five-year-old Emily Anderson went missing for 111 days in 2017 before her body was found...
Emily Anderson’s family says people know how she died in 2017
Photo of Xylazine which is being mixed with fentanyl to create "tranq."
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects
No word yet on if anyone was injured during the crash.
Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash
Patrick Trollop
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief resigns after less than a year in position
Fatal Crash
Freeport teen identified after fatal Stephenson County crash

Latest News

Wednesday
Showers & Thunderstorms this Morning
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--7/26/23
A few storms well after midnight may pose a wind and hail threat.
FIRST ALERT: Storms, some strong, possible early Wednesday morning
Mark WIFR 7-23-23