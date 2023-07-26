Man faces DUI charges in Stephenson County fatal crash

Darion Wheeler, 20, of Freeport, is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1,000,000...
Darion Wheeler, 20, of Freeport, is being held in the Stephenson County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Freeport man faces DUI charges in connection with a fatal Stephenson County crash that happened March 30.

Darion Wheeler was served Tuesday with a felony arrest warrant while in custody at the Stephenson County jail on other charges.

The crash, which happened in the area of N. Davis and E. Walnut Grove roads in Stephenson County, resulted in the death of 51-year-old Daniel Fry, of Davis, Ill.

Wheeler is charged with aggravated DUI involving death and DUI involving drugs.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

