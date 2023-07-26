Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
I-team
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Election Results
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Eye on Politics
I-team
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
Daily Deals
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
5 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
July 26 birthdays
By
WIFR Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -July 26 birthdays
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Emily Anderson’s family says people know how she died in 2017
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects
Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief resigns after less than a year in position
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Latest News
July 26 birthdays
Rockford restaurants seeing impact of Illinois heat wave
Rockford restaurants seeing impact of Illinois heat wave
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story