Janesville man accused of multiple child sexual assaults

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on trio of child sexual assault charges that trace back more than a decade, according to the police department.

In a statement, the Janesville Police Dept. reported Kyle Dean was arrested on a warrant for three counts of first-degree child sexual assault and booked into the Rock Co. jail.

The statement did not detail the allegations against him. The police department noted the alleged crimes happened around 2007 and its investigators had opened their case within the past year. Investigators indicated there were multiple victims in the case.

His initial appearance in a Rock Co. court was set for Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.