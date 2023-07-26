Illinois joins law enforcement from 11 states to combat speeding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) Fatal traffic crashes due to speeding are historically higher during the summer months.
For this reason, a campaign to save lives launches on July 26 between Illinois State Police (ISP) and law enforcement agencies from 11 surrounding states: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.
This year’s high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign lead by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) addresses a continued trend of hazardous driving, leading to personal injury and fatal crashes.
Speeding can lead to:
- Greater potential for loss of vehicle control.
- Reduced effectiveness of seatbelts and airbags
- Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger
- Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries
- Increased fuel consumption/cost
“Many people view speeding as less dangerous than impaired or distracted driving,” Chris Owen said ISP Division of Patrol Lieutenant Colonel. “However, data shows speeding continues to be a leading cause of injury and fatal crashes across the country.”
According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, like driving without a safety belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.
The speed awareness campaign uses High Visibility Enforcement, a proven countermeasure for reinforcing driver compliance with posted speed limits. The campaign combines increased, zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication on the importance of obeying the speed limit.
For more information, please visit http://trafficsafetymarketing.gov/.
