LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-five-year-old Emily Anderson went missing for 111 days in 2017 before her body was found...
Emily Anderson’s family says people know how she died in 2017
Photo of Xylazine which is being mixed with fentanyl to create "tranq."
New drug in Rockford called ‘tranq’ has incurable side effects
No word yet on if anyone was injured during the crash.
Traffic detoured, lane blocked after Rockford three-car crash
Patrick Trollop
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief resigns after less than a year in position
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and...
Teacher fired for attending drag show
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
LIVE: House subcommittee hearing on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena'