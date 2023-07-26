Get ready to laugh with Rodney Carrington at Rockford’s Coronado

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows...
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multi-talented comedian Rodney Carrington is bringing his newest show to Rockford, Ill.

It’s sure to be an evening full of laughs as Carrington performs at 7 p.m., November 9 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. July 27, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., July 28, on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office, or by phone at 815-968-5222.

One of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians of the past two decades, Rodney is fresh off the release of his latest album, “Get Em Out,” which hit #1 on iTunes. His album “Here Comes the Truth” climbed to number three on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify, spawning a Netflix special.

For more details about the show, visit the Coronado PAC website.

