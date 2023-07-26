Freeport teen identified after fatal Stephenson County crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy killed in a car crash over the weekend has been identified.

Jayden Horton was pronounced dead Saturday at the area of S. Walnut and W. Lamm roads in Freeport.

Crews responded around 10 p.m. to investigate. According to law enforcement, Horton was driving a truck reported stolen out of Jo Daviess County.

