FIRST ALERT: Storms, some strong, possible early Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All eyes have been squarely focused on the radar Tuesday evening, waiting for the potential development of thunderstorms to the northwest of the Stateline.

It wasn’t a given that storms would develop, but at long last, they’ve done just that, and rather explosively so. As of this post-11:00pm article’s writing, storms had not yet reached the Twin Cities, so there’s still plenty of time ahead of their potential arrival in these parts, and plenty of questions still unanswered.

First of all, will they hold together? Secondly, if they do, will they be packing the same punch as they are presently? At this point, it seems increasingly likely that they will, indeed, hold together, but far less certain is the intensity they’ll possess at their arrival here.

The present school of thought is that storms would arrive in these parts somewhere in a 4:00 to 6:00am timeframe Wednesday morning. Most recent models suggest the complex of storms will be breaking up some upon approach here, becoming more scattered in the process. High-resolution projections move most, if not all of the storminess out of our area by mid-morning.

Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, with regard to the storms’ intensity, there remains uncertainty. There’s the plain reality that our atmosphere is very warm and muggy, and it’ll remain so overnight. The amount of energy present would surely support storms capable of producing extremely heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some hail. On the other hand, storms have a tendency to weaken by the hour overnight, at least in most cases, as the instability tends to wane with time, if only slightly. Our thought is that the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook carries a proper rationale, in that there’s SOME potential of storms becoming severe, but overall, the potential for widespread severe weather is quite low. That agency’s severe weather outlook for both the rest of the night and the opening hours of Wednesday place our area in the Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms.

A few storms well after midnight may pose a wind and hail threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's a low risk for severe weather Wednesday morning, with winds and hail the main threats. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once storms clear the area, the rest of our Wednesday figures to be quiet. Sunshine should emerge rather quickly, allowing heat and humidity to become our big weather story. Wednesday’s to feature a combination of heat and humidity not yet seen in 2023, making it our first “Double Deodorant Day” of the year. High temperatures are to top out in the middle 90s, with heat indices likely to reach north of 100°.

Sunshine is to return by no later than noon Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday promises to be the hottest of 2023 to date. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to be no better. In fact, it may very well be worse. Sunshine is to be abundantly present from start to finish, which will allow for even more expeditious warming to take place. The National Weather Service has even hinted at there being a potential need for a Heat Advisory for all or part of our area Thursday, and potentially even more likely on Friday, which may see temperatures flirt with triple digits.

Sunshine takes over once again Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate for much of the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s important to note the importance of remaining hydrated and taking it easy on these blisteringly hot days. Taking breaks from strenuous activity are a must! Lastly, and most importantly, PLEASE make sure to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK! With outdoor temperatures like those expected the next three days, a closed car will heat up to well over 11­0° in just ten minutes, and reach nearly 125° in 20 minutes!

Temperatures inside a closed car will exceed 110° in as little as 10 minutes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front is to bring our area another decent chance for showers and storms, some potentially gusty, late Friday or Friday night, followed by a reprieve from the heat just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.