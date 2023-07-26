Experts warn against drinking alcohol in the hot weather

(MGN Online)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is warning residents of the dangers of drinking alcohol in the hot weather.

Experts say the hot, humid temperatures can cause fluid loss through sweating and drinking alcohol can cause more fluid loss through urination which can quickly cause dehydration.

According to the National Weather Service, anyone who starts to feel dizzy, lightheaded or sick should get out of the sunlight and move to a cooler location.

Some tips when drinking outside in the hot temperatures are:

  • Drink lots of water
  • Take breaks from the sun
  • Wear sunscreen and a hat or visor
  • Limit time in the sun

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the sun’s rays are the hottest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

